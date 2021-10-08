Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the important virtues that pays stellar return to stock market investors in long-term. According to market magnets, one should try and hold a quality stock as long as one can. They are of the opinion that such 'buy, hold and forget' strategy helps an investor reap benefit of compounding income on one's investment.

A glaring example of how a long-term equity investment pays is Kotak Mahindra Bank shares. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price today is around ₹1966 apiece (at around 10:25 AM on NSE), which was at ₹1.94 per share 20 years ago (close price on NSE on 12th October 2001). That means the multibagger stock surged 1011 times during this period.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price history

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have shot up from ₹1815.35 per share levels to ₹1966 levels in last one month — rising to the tune of near 8 per cent. In last 3 months, the private lender's scrip surged from ₹1720 to ₹1966 — logging around 15 per cent rise in this time frame.

However, the stock was under selling pressure in June 2021 and hence in last 6 month, the multibagger stock could deliver only 10 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price went up from ₹1320 to ₹1966 apiece — registering around 50 per cent return in this time-horizon.

Similarly, in last 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has surged from 781.75 to ₹1966 — yielding around 150 per cent in this period. In last 10 years, Kotak Bank share price went up from ₹232.93 apiece to ₹1966 per share levels — rising to the tune of near 750 per cent. Likewise, in last 20 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has risen from ₹1.94 to ₹1966 — rising around 1011 times in last two decades.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Kotak Mahindra Bank share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.08 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Kotak Mahindar Bank 3 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.15 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today.

Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Kotak Mahindra Bank shares 5 years ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹8.50 lakh today.

However, if an investor ad invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 20 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10.11 crore today provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period of two decades.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price outlook

However, stock market experts are still bullish about the counter. They have advised investors to buy Kotak Mahindra Bank shares for the short-term target of ₹2100.

Speaking on Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One can buy Kotak Mahindra Bank at CMP for the short-term target of ₹2050 to ₹2100 maintaining stop loss at ₹1900 apiece."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.