Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 10 crore in 20 years in this bank share

Similarly, in last 5 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has surged from 781.75 to ₹1966 — yielding around 150 per cent in this period. In last 10 years, Kotak Bank share price went up from ₹232.93 apiece to ₹1966 per share levels — rising to the tune of near 750 per cent. Likewise, in last 20 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank share price has risen from ₹1.94 to ₹1966 — rising around 1011 times in last two decades.

