Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 12 lakh in this SME stock in 4 months

Multibagger stocks 2021: Amid small-cap index scaling to its life-time high, a good number of small-cap stocks have entered into the elite list of shares that have delivered more than 100 per cent to its share holders. However, for surprise to the market observers, the year 2021 has been able to witness BSE SME listed stocks that have delivered more than 100 per cent return to its share holders. EKI Energy Services shares are one such BSE SME exchange listed stock that got listed on 7th April 2021 and in this small period of near 4 months, it has delivered more than 1082 per cent return to its loyal share holders.

EKI Energy Services share price history says that the SME stock got listed at the SME exchange on 7th April 2021 and closed at ₹147 on its listing date. And in this period of 4 months, the stock has surged up to ₹1738.40 per share levels (close price on Tuesday i.e. 3rd August 2021) — logging around 1082.59 per cent rise in this period. The SME share on yesterday hit 5 per cent upper circuit while in the last 5 trade sessions, it scaled from ₹1501.80 per stock mark to ₹1738.40 — yielding 15.75 per cent to its share holders. However, in the last one month period, EKI Energy Services share price has jumped from ₹722.65 per stock levels to ₹1738.40 mark — logging around 140 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from EKI Energy Services share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh on the listing date of the stock and had remained invested in it throughout the last 4 months period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹11.82 lakh. However, if an investor had invested in the counter one month ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.40 lakh — multibagger return in one month. However, if an investor had investor had invested ₹1 lakh 5 days ago, then its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.1575 lakh in this period.

Return to lucky IPO bidders

However, if a lucky EKI Energy Services IPO bidder had kept the stock in its portfolio till date, its ₹1,22,400 (investment required to apply for EKI Energy Services IPO) would have become ₹20.86 lakh [ ₹1,22,400 x ( ₹1738.40 / 102)] as issue price of the IPO was fixed at ₹100 to ₹102 per equity share.

