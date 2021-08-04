Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 12 lakh in this SME stock in 4 months

EKI Energy Services share price history says that the SME stock got listed at the SME exchange on 7th April 2021 and closed at ₹147 on its listing date. And in this period of 4 months, the stock has surged up to ₹1738.40 per share levels (close price on Tuesday i.e. 3rd August 2021) — logging around 1082.59 per cent rise in this period. The SME share on yesterday hit 5 per cent upper circuit while in the last 5 trade sessions, it scaled from ₹1501.80 per stock mark to ₹1738.40 — yielding 15.75 per cent to its share holders. However, in the last one month period, EKI Energy Services share price has jumped from ₹722.65 per stock levels to ₹1738.40 mark — logging around 140 per cent rise in this period.

