Multibagger stock: Amid NSE Nifty and BSE small-cap index trading at record high, the year 2021 has witnessed huge number of stocks that have doubled share holders' money in one year. These multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market include shares from small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap too. In fact, some SME stocks have also managed to enter the list of multibagger stocks. However, if we look at the list of stocks that have doubled share holders' money this year, there are some stocks that have given many-fold growth to its share holders. Gita Renewable Energy share is one of them. It has delivered more than 4600 per cent growth in last one year.

Gita Renewable Energy share price history

Gita Renewable Energy share price hit 5 per cent upper circuit yesterday and it shot up 21.50 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions by scaling from ₹214 per equity share levels to ₹260 mark. In the last one month period, Gita Renewable Energy share price has skyrocketed more than 175 per cent as it went up from ₹93.60 per stock mark to ₹260 levels. Similarly, in the last 6 months, this energy stock price has surged from ₹10.90 mark to ₹260 — yielding around 2285 per cent to its share holders. However, in the last one year period, this energy stock jumped from ₹5.50 per stock levels to ₹260 levels — delivering around 4627 per cent to the share holders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from the Gita Renewable Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 5 days ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹lakh would have become ₹1.21 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this energy counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.77 lakh today while in the last 6 months, one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹23.85 lakh if the investor had remained invested in this BSE listed stock throughout the period mentioned. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed energy stock one year ago and had remained invested in it for the entire period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹47.27 lakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.