Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 47 lakh in one year in this energy stock

Taking cue from the Gita Renewable Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 5 days ago and had remained invested throughout this period, its ₹lakh would have become ₹1.21 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this energy counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.77 lakh today while in the last 6 months, one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹23.85 lakh if the investor had remained invested in this BSE listed stock throughout the period mentioned. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed energy stock one year ago and had remained invested in it for the entire period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹47.27 lakh.