Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the important virtues that a stock market investor needs because money is not in buying and selling, but in wait. So, those investors who are able to develop 'buy, hold and forget’ strategy, they have a better chance of making whopping money from the stock market. Atul Limited shares are glaring example of it. The integrated chemical company’s stock price shot up from ₹11.30 apiece (close price on 13th September 2001 at NSE) to ₹9,250 per equity share (close price on 9th September 2021 at NSE) — rising around 818 times in this near 20 years period.

Atul share price history

Atul share price shot up from ₹8864.05 per equity share levels to ₹9250 in the last one month — logging 4.35 per cent rise. In last 6 months, this chemical stock price went up from ₹6784.05 per stock levels to ₹9250 — registering 36.35 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Atul stocks have surged near 47 per cent in last one year while in last five years, Atul share price has skyrocketed near 325 per cent.

But, in last twenty years, as mentioned above the stock price has risen 818 times from ₹11.30 per share levels to ₹9250 apiece.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from Atul share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.04 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago and had remained invested till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.36 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Atul shares one year ago, today its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.47 lakh.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Atul stocks 20 years ago and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period, he or she would have been a crorepati today as its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹8.18 crore ( ₹1 lakh x 818).

