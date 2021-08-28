Multibagger stock: 1 lakh becomes 85 lakh in this stock in 10 years

This Chemical stock has given around 47 per cent upside movement in year to date (YTD) i.e. in 2021. This much of return in near 8 months might lure an investor to book profit and move to another stock of the same quality that Aarti Industries had when the investor chose this stock. However, if we look at the stock performance in last one year, it has delivered around 70 per cent return to its shareholders. So, booking 70 per cent profit in one year is also not bad for an investor's perspective. To understand what we want to convey, let's have a look at the chemical stock's yield in last 5 years. Aarti industries last 5 year yield is around 500 per cent. However, if we look at the decadal return of this stock, the chemical manufacturing company share price had closed at ₹10.83 per equity share on 26th August 2011 while it closed at ₹926.80 on 27th August 2021 — rising around 85 times in this period. So, the stock has delivered better return to those who could hold this stock as long as they could.

