Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns 3 lakh in this Dolly Khanna share in 1-Yr

Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns 3 lakh in this Dolly Khanna share in 1-Yr

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout the period, its 1 lakh would have become 1.63 lakh
2 min read . 02:51 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.17 lakh (17 per cent rise) today

Multibagger stock: Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely followed by retail investors as it helps them found lesser known stocks that tends to outperform key benchmark indices in long-term. Following marquee investor's portfolio also helps retail investor to know about the conviction of the ace investor in regard to a particular stock. However, following ace investor is not enough. One needs to adhere to their buy, hold and forget strategy too. Those who maintain this stock market strategy after investing in NCL Industries shares — a Dolly Khanna portfolio stock — must be a happy investor today as the share has delivered around 200 per cent return to the share holders in last one year.

NCL Industries share price history

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock has surged from 229.45 per stock levels to 266 per stock mark today (at 2:22 PM) — logging around 17 per cent return in this period. Similarly, in the last 6 months, NCL Industries share price went up from 164.55 per stock mark to 266 levels — registering around 63.50 per cent rise in its stock price. However, in the last one year, NCL Industries shares went up from 90.25 per stock mark to 266 levels — yielding around 200 per cent return to its share holders who remained invested throughout the year.

Impact on your investment

Taking cue from this Dolly Khanna share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.17 lakh (17 per cent rise) today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout the period, its 1 lakh would have become 1.63 lakh (63.5 per cent return). However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this counter one year ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout the year, its 1 lakh would have become 3 lakh (200 per cent return) in this period.

Multibagger stock to buy now

However, stock market experts are still bullish on this Dolly Khanna share. They said that the stock has gone through some profit-booking and one can buy this Dolly Khanna stock at around 250 as the stock has strong support at 235.

Advising investors to buy this Dolly Khanna portfolio share; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "NCL Industries shares have strong support at 235. One can buy the counter at around 250 for the target of 280 to 300 in immediate short-term."

Dolly Khanna share holding in NCL Industries

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, Chennai-based investor holds 7,93,806 shares of the company, which is to the tune of around 1.75 per cent of the net company shares.

