Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 1.12 crore in 10 years in this share

Multibagger stock: An investor's goal is to become rich as fast as it can. That why, for those investors, who have high risk appetite, investment experts suggest direct equity market investment for them. However, having high risk appetite doesn't mean an investor would earn money and its chosen stock would deliver multibagger returns. There is a rule for stock market investment. According to the American business magnate Warren Buffett, "If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes." So, if someone is interested in making money from the stock market and achieve its investment goal, it will have to follow the 'invest, hold and forget' strategy where one has to remain invested as long as it can. If a stock market investor wants to know how this strategy helps an investor maximise one's return on money, then he or she is advised to look at Bajaj Finance share price history. This Bajaj group stock has multiplied 112 times from its close price 10 years ago by rising from ₹62.22 per stock levels (its close price on 26th August 2011 at NSE) to ₹7005 mark (its intraday high at NSE).

Bajaj Finance shares have surged near 8 per cent in the last five trade sessions while in the last one month, it has shot up to the tune of near 13.60 per cent. In 2021, the multibagger stock has delivered near 32.50 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in one year time period, this Bajaj group stock went up more than 90 per cent while in the last five years, it has given 568 per cent return to its share holders. However, if we look at the share price history of this Bajaj group stock, it has multiplied 112 times after rising from ₹62.22 per stock levels to ₹7005 today.

Taking cue from Bajaj Finance share price history, if an investor had invested in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.13 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.26 lakh as the stock has delivered 26 per cent return in this period. However, in one year, one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.92 lakh.

But, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 10 years ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period of 10 years, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.12 crore as the stock has delivered 11,158 per cent return in this period.

