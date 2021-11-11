Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 1.24 crore in 18 years. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Holding a quality stock as long as one can, not only helps stock market investors to maximise return, it also helps minimise the risk factor involved in equity investment. According to market experts, patience is one of the important factors in stock market investment as 'buy, hold and forget' strategy can turn an investor into an ace investor. To know how long-term investment helps an investor's money to grow exponentially, one needs to look at Radico Khaitan shares. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 140 per cent return to its shareholders in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021.

Radico Khaitan share price at NSE has appreciated from ₹8.79 per share levels (close price on NSE on 7th November 2003) to ₹1090 (today at 11:58 AM on NSE), rising around 124 times in this long 18 years. So, if an investor had bought Radico Khaitan shares 18 years ago and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its money would have grown 124 times today.

Radico Khaitan share price history

Radico Khaitan shares have surged from ₹1022 to 1090 per share levels in last one month, yielding around 6.65 per cent in this period. In last six months, this multibagger stock has risen from near ₹570 to ₹1090, logging near 90 per cent rise in this period. However, in last one year, this liquor stock has surged from ₹462.70 apiece levels to ₹1090 per shares, giving around 135 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock shot up from around ₹125 to ₹1090 per share levels, delivering around 775 per cent return to its shareholders.

Likewise, in last 18 years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹8.79 per share levels to ₹1090 mark, yielding around 12,300 per cent return to its shareholders.

Taking cue from Radico Khaitan share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.06 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Radico Khaitan shares 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.90 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this brewery stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Radico Khaitan shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would become ₹8.75 lakh today.

However, stock market experts are still bullish on the counter. They are of the opinion that one can still buy this multibagger stock at current market price for the short-term target of ₹1150 per share levels. They said that Radico Khaitan shares have given fresh breakout at 1060 levels and it is looking highly bullish on the chart pattern.

Radico Khaitan share price prediction

Speaking on Radico Khaitan share price target for short-term; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Radico Khaitan shares have given fresh breakout at ₹1060 levels and it is looking highly bullish on chart pattern. One can initiate momentum buy in this counter at current market price for the immediate short-term target of ₹1150 maintaining stop loss at ₹1070 apiece levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

