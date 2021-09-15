Multibagger stock: Amid Indian indices soaring to its record highs, a handful of shares have entered into the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares are one of them. In fact, the pharma stock has beaten S&P BSE Healthcare index by huge margin. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, the BSE Healthcare index has risen around 22 per cent while this pharma stock has delivered stellar 853 per cent return in the same period. In the last 6 months alone, the multibagger stock has shot up 979.56 per cent.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

Kwality Pharmaceuticals shares have hit upper circuit in four trading sessions have out of the last 5 sessions. This multibagger pharma stock has given robust 42 per cent return in the last one month while in the last 6 months, it has given stellar 979 per cent return to its shareholders after rising from ₹52.10 per stock levels to ₹562.45 apiece currently. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, this pharma stock has surged from ₹59 per equity levels to ₹562.45 apiece — logging around 853 per cent rise in the year 2021.

Impact on one's investment

Taking cue from Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this pharma stock one month ago, today its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.42 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh buying this pharma stock at its close price on 31st December 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹9.53 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become near ₹10.8 lakh as the stock has risen 979.56 per cent in this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.