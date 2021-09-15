Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 10.8 lakh in this share in 6 months

Taking cue from Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this pharma stock one month ago, today its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.42 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh buying this pharma stock at its close price on 31st December 2020, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹9.53 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become near ₹10.8 lakh as the stock has risen 979.56 per cent in this period.