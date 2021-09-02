Multibagger stock: Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares are in news these days for making entry into Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks. The company management informed Indian exchanges that Big Bull will be buying 6 lakh company shares through CCD paying ₹30.9 crore. After this announcement, the stock has been skyrocketing and has delivered 14 per cent return in the last one month. However, for information to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala followers, this stock has remained a high yielding stock for its share holders for years. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 in Indian stock market. So, after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backing the company by investing ₹30.9 crore in the company, market experts have become highly bullish in regard to the counter.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history

This BSE SME stock has given 9 per cent return in last 5 trade sessions while it has given near 14 per cent return in the last one month. However, in the last 6 months, this BSE SME stock has shot up to the tune of 230 per cent. In year to date period i.e. in 2021, this stock has yielded around 245 per cent to its shareholders. In the last one year time period, this SME stock has given 650 per cent return to its investors at Dalal Street. However, if we look at the share price history of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, it has shot up from ₹28.61 per equity levels (close price on 13th April 2016 at NSE) to ₹820 today (at 11:15 AM) — logging around 28.66 times rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE SME stock 5 days ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.05 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh one month ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.14 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh 6 months ago and had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹3.30 lakh. But, this ₹1 lakh would hav become ₹7.50 lakh if the investment was done one year ago.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh buying company shares close price on 13th April 2016 at NSE, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹28.66 lakh today.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price noutlook

Advising investors to buy the counter; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Even though there is liquidity problem in the stock, it has been moving upward for the last six months. It still looks good for upside movement and can go up to ₹980 per stock levels in short-term. One can buy the counter maintaining stop loss below ₹700 as ₹700 is strong support for this counter."

On how to choose BSE SME stock for higher gains; Prateek Jain, Director at Hem Securities Limited said, “Quality SME stocks will do well over time despite the near-term headwinds. Investors should look at companies where earning prospects are good and the company is on a sound fundamental footing. However, one needs to be patient with the investment as well."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.