Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 28.5 lakh in five years in this share

This BSE SME stock has given 9 per cent return in last 5 trade sessions while it has given near 14 per cent return in the last one month. However, in the last 6 months, this BSE SME stock has shot up to the tune of 230 per cent. In year to date period i.e. in 2021, this stock has yielded around 245 per cent to its shareholders. In the last one year time period, this SME stock has given 650 per cent return to its investors at Dalal Street. However, if we look at the share price history of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, it has shot up from ₹28.61 per equity levels (close price on 13th April 2016 at NSE) to ₹820 today (at 11:15 AM) — logging around 28.66 times rise in this period.