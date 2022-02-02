Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 4.56 crore in 19 years. Do you own?

In last 6 months, Divi's Lab share price has been under selloff pressure. In last one month, Divi's Lab share price has lost around 12 per cent whereas in last 6 months, it has shed around 17 per cent. In last one year, the pharma stock has surged from around ₹3550 to ₹4105 levels, logging around 16 per cent rise in this period. In last 5 years, the stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders as it shot up from around ₹760 to ₹4105 levels, logging near 440 per cent rise in this period.