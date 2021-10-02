Multibagger stock: Patience pays handsome return in stock market. According to the money magnets of markets, if an investor can't hold a stock for 10 years, then it doesn't have the right to hold that stock for even ten minutes. Kwality Pharma share is an example for those who want to know how long-term investment pays to an investor. This pharma stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one month and it has a record to giving stellar return in the past as well. In fact, in last five years, this pharma stock has risen from ₹21.75 apiece (close price on 28th September 2016 on BSE) to ₹878.90 per equity levels (close price on 1st October 2021 on BSE) — logging around 40 times rise in this period.

Kwality pharma share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, this pharma stock surged from ₹419.90 to ₹878.90 apiece in last one month — rising around 110 per cent in this period. This multibagger stock shot up from ₹54 to ₹878.90 levels in last 6 months — logging around 1530 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last one year, Kwality Pharma stock went up from ₹61 to ₹878.90 per stock levels — rising near 1340 per cent in this time period.

In last 5 years, Kwality Pharma share price appreciated from ₹21.75 to ₹878.90 per equity share levels — logging around 3940 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Kwality Pharma share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.10 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this pharma stock 6 months ago and had remained invested in this counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹16.30 lakh. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹14.40 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 10 years ago buying this multibagger stock at ₹21.75 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹40.40 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in this counter throughout this period.

So, patience is one of the important virtues of stock market investment and Kwality Pharma shares are glaring example of it.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.