Multibagger stock: 1 lakh turns to 87 lakh in this Adani share in 7 years

Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the important virtues for stock market investors because money is not in buy or sell but in wait. So, one should try and hold a stocks as long as one can. A glaring example of how long-term stock holding pays is Adani Transmission share price performance in last 7 years. One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, Adani Transmission shares have surged from ₹27.60 to ₹2420 apiece levels in last 7 years, appreciating around 86,680 per cent in this period.

Adani Transmission share price history

In last one month, Adani Transmission share price has shot up from ₹2032 to ₹2420 levels, logging near 20 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from 1578 to ₹2420 levels, clocking around 55 per cent appreciation whereas in last one year, this stock has registered near 190 per cent rise. In last 5 years, this Adani group multibagger stock has ascended from ₹81.35 to ₹2420 levels, logging around 3670 per cent appreciation in this period.

As mentioned above, Adani group multibagger share price has ascended from ₹27.60 (close price on NSE on 31 March 2015) to ₹2420 levels (close price on NSE on 24th March 2022), logging around 87.7 times rise in this period.

Impact on investment

Adani Transmission share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.20 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 1 year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Adani stock 5 years ago, it would have become ₹37.70 lakha today.

Current market capital of this multibagger Adani stock is ₹2,65,538 crore. Its trade volume is 2,99,163, which is lower from its 20 days average volume of 4,09,619. Adani Transmission share price is close to its life-time high of ₹2464.30 apiece levels on NSE.

