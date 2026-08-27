Multibagger stock: ₹1 stock hits 52-week high, locks in upper circuit for 16th day in a row | Jumps 110% in one month

Multibagger stock: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market have remained under immense pressure due to investors' sell-on-the-rise behaviour in recent years. The Nifty 50 index surged 0.75% in one month, the BSE Sensex rose 0.65%, and the Bank Nifty index shot up 1.10% in a month. However, some stocks have delivered robust returns in this period. Some of them are priced very low as well.

Shares of GACM Technologies Ltd are one of them. The penny stock under 10 Rupees has been hitting the upper circuit for the last 16 sessions. In one month's time, this penny stock, priced around ₹1, has delivered a110% return to its shareholders. So, GACM Technologies shares are one of the multibagger penny stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one month.

FPI favourite stock The ₹1 stock may be unfamiliar to many Indian investors, but it is one of FPIs' favourite stocks. According to the latest shareholding pattern of the company, dated 17th August 2026, FPIs hold 31.22% stake in this penny stock under 10 rupees. out of these 31.22 shareholdings of FPIs, Mauritius-based Al Maha Investment Fund PCC - Onyx Strategy holds 6.57% stake in this penny stock. Some other Mauritius-based FPIs, including Magnifica Global Opportunities VCC - MGO High Conviction Fund Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund, Minerva Ventures Fund, and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund, hold shareholdings in this penny stock at under 10 Rs. They hold 8.76%, 9.08%, and 6.57%, respectively, in the company.

GACM Technologies latest news The institutional story is now being accompanied by another fresh development on the business side. On August 27, 2026, GACM Technologies announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with Winfluential Private Limited under which the company has been appointed as the technology development partner for the design, development, testing, implementation and deployment of an AI-Powered Integrated Insurance Technology Super Platform. The estimated consideration for the mandate is ₹250 million ( ₹25 crore), plus applicable GST and statutory taxes, with the project scheduled for execution over an 18- to 24-month period. GACM has described the engagement as one of the largest technology-development mandates secured by the company to date.

The proposed platform is also considerably broader than a conventional software-development project. According to the company’s disclosure, the scope covers insurance-agent CRM, KYC and document management, commission management, policy and customer relationship management, AI-powered lead scoring, an AI sales assistant, predictive analytics, an AI recommendation engine, conversational AI, insurance comparison, renewal management, claims assistance, mobile applications, insurer and third-party integrations and enterprise-grade cybersecurity. The mandate is positioned at the intersection of applied artificial intelligence and financial services technology, with the company highlighting opportunities to deepen its capabilities in InsurTech and to build reusable technology assets for future customers.

From a revenue-visibility perspective, the project has been structured around eight defined payment milestones that cover the full estimated ₹25 crore consideration. The milestones span from project initiation and architecture through the core CRM and policy systems, commission and renewal modules, AI and voice development, mobile applications and integrations, testing and security, and ultimately to go-live, handover, and documentation. The company has stated that the milestone-linked structure provides staged cash-flow visibility across the implementation period. Beyond the initial project, the arrangement includes a 12-month warranty after production go-live, followed by the option to enter into an Annual Maintenance and Support Agreement, creating an opportunity for recurring revenue beyond the main development phase.

AI-powered insurance technology mandate The latest business announcement, therefore, arrives against an already active market backdrop for GATECH. The company has added a new ₹25 crore AI-powered insurance technology mandate to its business pipeline. For investors and traders, the combination is likely to keep GATECH firmly on the radar, particularly as the market weighs whether the company can translate its expanding technology pipeline and institutional ownership profile into sustained operating performance.