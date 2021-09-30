Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors. According to ace investors, while choosing a value pick, one must look at the business model and growth outlook of the industry the company. And after getting positive answer on these two, one should maintain buy hold and forget strategy because going deep long helps investor get compounding benefit on one's investment. The most glaring example of how patience pays in stock market investment is Aarti Industries shares. This multibagger stock has risen from ₹11.90 apiece (close price on 30th September 2011 on NSE) to ₹945 per share levels today (at 9:25 AM) — rising around 80 times in a decade.

Aarti Industries share price history

As per Aarti Industries share price history, this multibagger stock shot up from ₹658.73 apiece to ₹945 in last six months — rising around 42 per cent in this period. The chemical stock went up from 507.48 per equity share levels to ₹945 per stock levels — logging around 85 per cent in this time horizon. Similarly, this multibagger stock surged from 155.16 levels to ₹945 in last 5 years — yielding around 500 per cent return for its shareholders in this period whereas in last 10 years, this chemical stock went northward from ₹11.90 apiece to ₹945 levels — rising around 80 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aarti Industries share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this chemical stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.42 lakh whereas if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Aarti Industries shares 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹6 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 10 years ago at close price of 30th September 2011 on NSE, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period.

Aarti Industries share price outlook

However, the stock has been under selling pressure for the last one month and stock experts are of the opinion that it's ideal to buy this multibagger stock at current levels as it is still above the breakout of ₹900 apiece.

Suggesting investors to buy Aarti Industries shares at current market price; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at Share India said, "Aarti Industries share price had given breakout at ₹200 and it has been sustaining above this levels for long. So, the current dip should be seen as an opportunity to buy this counter for the target of ₹980 maintaining stop loss at ₹900 levels."

