Multibagger stock: 63 to 7786. Check how your 1 lakh would have fared?

In last one week, this multibagger stock surged from ₹7386.60 per share levels to ₹7786.45 levels — logging around 5.40 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, Bajaj Finance share price shot up from ₹6944.95 to ₹7786.45 per share levels — registering around 12 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 6 months, this multibagger stock went up from ₹5122.20 levels to ₹7786.45 per equity share mark — soaring around 52 per cent in this time-frame. In last one year, Bajaj Finance shares have delivered multibagger returns as it went up from ₹3138.95 per share levels to ₹7786.45 per share levels — yielding around 150 per cent in this time horizon. In last 5 years, the financial stock skyrocketed from ₹1055.90 per stock levels to ₹7786.45 levels — logging around 637 per cent rise in this period.