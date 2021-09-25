Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Multibagger stock: 63 to 7786. Check how your 1 lakh would have fared?

Multibagger stock: 63 to 7786. Check how your 1 lakh would have fared?

Multibagger stock: If the investor had invested 1 lakh 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 7.37 lakh today.
3 min read . 08:54 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this Bajaj group stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.50 lakh

Multibagger stock: Patience is one of the most important virtues for stock market investors. According to experts, one should try and hold a stock as long as one can. This long-term investment strategy not only helps minimising the risk but fetches compounding benefit on one's investment too. A glaring example of how long-term investment can grow you money many-folds is Bajaj Finance shares. This multibagger stock has shot up from 63 per share to 7786.45 per equity share levels in last 10 years — delivering around 12,260 per cent return to its shareholders.

Bajaj Finance share price history

In last one week, this multibagger stock surged from 7386.60 per share levels to 7786.45 levels — logging around 5.40 per cent rise in this period. In last one month, Bajaj Finance share price shot up from 6944.95 to 7786.45 per share levels — registering around 12 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 6 months, this multibagger stock went up from 5122.20 levels to 7786.45 per equity share mark — soaring around 52 per cent in this time-frame. In last one year, Bajaj Finance shares have delivered multibagger returns as it went up from 3138.95 per share levels to 7786.45 per share levels — yielding around 150 per cent in this time horizon. In last 5 years, the financial stock skyrocketed from 1055.90 per stock levels to 7786.45 levels — logging around 637 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, if we look at Bajaj Finance share price movement in last 10 years, the multibagger stock closed at 63 on 16th September 2011 at NSE while it closed at 7786.45 per share at NSE on 24th September 2021 — soaring around 123 times in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Bajaj Finance share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.12 lakh today. If the investor had invested 1 lakh in this financial stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.52 lakh. Similarly, if the investor had invested 1 lakh in this Bajaj group stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.50 lakh. However, if the investor had invested 1 lakh 5 years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 7.37 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested in this multibagger stock 10 years ago buying Bajaj Finance shares at 63 apiece and had remained invested in this counter till date, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.23 crore.

Bajaj Finance share price forecast

Expecting further rise in Bajaj Finance shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rally in Bajaj Finance share price may further continue as it looks positive on the chart pattern. One can buy this counter at current market price for the target of 8200 to 8250 maintaining stop loss at 7650 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

