Multibagger stock's share split date today. Scrip hits 52-week high on ex-date

Multibagger stock: In latest exchange communication, the company management has informed Indian exchanges about the decision on subdivision of its stocks in 1:5. It also informed that the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action is 20th April 2022 i.e. todayPremium
 20 Apr 2022

Stock market today: Diligent Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In latest exchange communication, the company management has informed Indian exchanges about the decision on subdivision of its stocks in 1:5. It also informed that the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action is 20th April 2022 i.e. today. However, market investors have already started reacting to the corporate action of the company. The multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last two sessions and on both sessions, it has climbed to its new 52-week high.

Informing about the corporate action, Diligent Industries Ltd informed BSE, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday, the 20th April, 2022 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of split of 1 (One) equity share having Face Value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each into 5 (Five) Equity shares having Face Value of Rs.1/- (Rupee One Only) each."

Diligent Industries share price history

As mentioned above, Diligent Industries shares are one of the rare multibagger stocks that have generated alpha return by huge margin. In last one year, this stock has surged from 1.61 to 22.20 apiece levels on BSE, logging around 1280 per cent rise in this period. In last six months, this penny stock has shot up from 2.49 apiece levels to 22.20, ascending to the tune of 800 per cent in this time. Likewise, in last 3 months, this multibagger penny stock has surged from 4.51 to 22.20 levels, appreciating around 400 per cent in this time.

This multibagger stock has recently witnessed spurt in trade volume. It's trade volume on Tuesday was 1,94,166, which is much higher from the last 20 day average trade volume of 34,486. It's market capital is 253 crore and this multibagger stock is currently quoting at its 52-week high of 22.20 apiece levels.

