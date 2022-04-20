Multibagger stock's share split date today. Scrip hits 52-week high on ex-date

Stock market today: Diligent Industries shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In latest exchange communication, the company management has informed Indian exchanges about the decision on subdivision of its stocks in 1:5. It also informed that the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action is 20th April 2022 i.e. today. However, market investors have already started reacting to the corporate action of the company. The multibagger stock has been hitting upper circuit for the last two sessions and on both sessions, it has climbed to its new 52-week high.

