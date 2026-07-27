350% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps after reporting 120% YoY rise in net profit during Q1FY27

Multibagger stock Sakar Healthcare jumped over 4% on the NSE during the intraday session on Monday after the company reported a strong set of numbers during the April-June quarter earnings (Q1 results 2026) on 25 July.

Sakar Healthcare share price opened at ₹817.45 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹802.20. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹833.90 apiece on 27 July.

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Sakar Healthcare Q1 results FY27 For the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹72.97 crore, marking a 38% year-on-year increase from ₹52.73 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was driven by new market authorisations for oncology products, robust demand across geographies, and steady execution of key business initiatives.

EBITDA rose 67% YoY to ₹21.25 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹12.70 crore in Q1FY26, while the EBITDA margin improved to 29% from 24% a year ago.

The company's profitability also strengthened significantly, with net profit surging 120% YoY to ₹10.28 crore from ₹4.67 crore in the year-ago period. The PAT margin expanded to 14% from 9%, supported by operating leverage, improved efficiencies, and disciplined cost management.

"1FY27 marks another period of steady progress, supported by healthy year-on-year growth. The company remains on a strong growth trajectory in terms of both revenue and profitability, reinforcing the promising outlook for the business over the longer term. Our Oncology business remains a key pillar of our strategy.

Looking ahead, we remain confident that converting regulatory approvals into commercial launches and supplies, alongside growing export opportunities and the gradual ramp-up of oncology volumes, will improve capacity utilisation and operating leverage.

Backed by a robust product pipeline, regulatory progress, and an expanding international presence, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth. Our long-term outlook remains promising, underpinned by the scalability of our oncology platform and the progressive commercialisation of our product portfolio," said Sanjay Shah, Managing Director at Sakar Healthcare.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sakar Healthcare Limited is a publicly listed pharmaceutical manufacturer and exporter specialising in oncology, antibiotics, and general formulations.

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Sakar Healthcare share price trend Sakar Healthcare share price trend has remained largely positive in the near-term. The multibagger stock has slipped 9% in a week; however, it has gained 1.23% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 101% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 125.56% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given 213% gains in three years and 354% gains in five years.