Multibagger stock rises 4.5% after Q2 results 2026 — Up 500% in 5 years; will rally continue? Experts' views, target, SL

Multibagger stock Sakar Healthcare rises 6% in Monday's trading session after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Friday last week.

Sakar Healthcare share price opened at ₹943.50 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹885 on Friday last week and touched an intraday low of ₹949.80 on 26 October.

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Sakar Healthcare shares have witnessed mixed performance in the short term, declining 17.81% over the past one month. However, the stock has gained 1.12% in the past week, indicating a modest recovery in recent trading.

On a longer-term basis, Sakar Healthcare has delivered strong returns for investors. The stock has surged 129.42% year-to-date (YTD) and gained 161.96% over the past one year. Its gains stand at 182.79% over three years, while the stock has delivered an impressive 503.82% return over five years.

Sakar Healthcare Q2 results 2026 Sakar Healthcare reported a 149% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹11.30 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4.54 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The profit after tax (PAT) margin improved to 13% from 8% in Q2 FY26.

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EBITDA more than doubled, rising 114% YoY to ₹24.34 crore from ₹11.35 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin expanded to 28% from 20%. Revenue from operations grew 51.9% YoY to ₹87.41 crore, compared with ₹57.56 crore in Q2 FY26.

The growth during the quarter was driven by new oncology approvals, robust demand across geographies, an improved oncology product mix, operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

For the first half of FY27, Sakar Healthcare recorded a 134% YoY jump in net profit to ₹21.59 crore, against ₹9.21 crore in H1 FY26. The PAT margin increased to 13% from 8% in the year-ago period.

EBITDA rose 90% YoY to ₹45.59 crore from ₹24.06 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 28%, compared with 22% in H1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 45.4% YoY to ₹160.39 crore from ₹110.29 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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“Q2 FY27 has been a quarter of meaningful progress for our oncology business, with encouraging developments across regulatory approvals, technology transfers and global market access. These milestones have strengthened our international presence, deepened relationships with global partners and laid a strong foundation for future growth," said Sanjay Shah, Managing Director at Sakar Healthcare.

Sakar Healthcare share price - What should investors do? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that the Sakar Healthcare stock’s price structure remains important in determining whether the recent rebound can develop into a sustained recovery.

“Technically, the stock is trading around ₹943.40 after rebounding from the ₹870– ₹880 support zone. The ₹960– ₹980 region is the immediate hurdle, where selling pressure could re-emerge. A decisive move above ₹980 could open the way towards ₹1,060– ₹1,070. Conversely, failure to cross resistance followed by a break below ₹920 would weaken the recovery, while a fall below ₹870 would signal a more significant deterioration in the setup,” Garg said.

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Garg further added that the view is to avoid fresh buying at the current price until the stock demonstrates whether it can clear ₹980. Investors already holding the stock should assess their purchase price, risk tolerance and position size rather than automatically adding to the position.

“A sustained breakout above ₹980 would provide a stronger entry signal, while rejection at resistance would favour patience over chasing the rebound. The next decision should depend on price confirmation and the sustainability of earnings growth, not the strong quarterly results alone,” Garg said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Sakar Healthcare is witnessing a positive trend on the daily charts, while the weekly trend remains neutral.

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“On the downside, the stock has support in the ₹824–800 zone, which is crucial to watch. On the upside, it may face resistance at ₹980, followed by ₹1,050 and ₹1,100+. A sustained move above these resistance levels could strengthen the bullish momentum, while a break below the ₹800 support zone may weaken the technical setup,” Ojha said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.