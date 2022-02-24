Saregama India Ltd on Thursday announced its board at its meeting held today has considered and unanimously approved 10:1 stock split or subdivision of equity shares of the company. Saregama shares were trading over 5% lower at ₹3865 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals as stock market today crashed amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.

“we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e. 24th February 2022, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved Sub-division (split) of 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paidup) to be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (fully paid-up)," Saregama said in an exchange filing today.

The board has also approved alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company resulting from the said sub-division, it said. Earlier this month, the company had announced that its board will consider a stock split on 24 February, 2022.

Further, the board meet also approved "The adoption of new Articles of Association of the Company to make them consistent and aligned with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended and the Rules framed thereunder and the provisions of Secretarial Standard on Board and General Meetings.

The stock split is being subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by means of postal ballot, the company added.

The multibagger stock has rallied over 273% in a year's period whereas the counter is down about 27% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

