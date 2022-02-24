This multibagger stock announces 10:1 stock split

“we hereby inform you that the board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e. 24th February 2022, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved Sub-division (split) of 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paidup) to be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (fully paid-up)," Saregama said in an exchange filing today.