Saregama announced that its board at its meeting held on Wednesday have fixed Wednesday, 27th April, 2022 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regard to the sub-division of equity shares or stock split. Shares of Saregama surged over 3% to ₹5,088 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Saregama's board at meeting held on 24th February 2022, had considered and unanimously approved sub-division of 1 (one) Equity Share of the company having a face value of ₹10/- each to be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re 1/- each i.e., stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Saregama's board at meeting held on 24th February 2022, had considered and unanimously approved sub-division of 1 (one) Equity Share of the company having a face value of ₹10/- each to be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re 1/- each i.e., stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A company engages in stock-split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

The multibagger stock has rallied over 187% in a year's period whereas the counter is down about 6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

