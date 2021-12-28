Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia is known for picking lesser-known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment that have seen to go on to outperform in the market. The investor had bought shares in multibagger stock Sastasundar Ventures Ltd in a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday.

The investor has acquired 2,25,000 (2.25 lakh) equity shares in the company at ₹447 per share on the NSE through a bulk deal on December 27, 2021, showed the NSE bulk data. He already holds 3,30,785 shares or 1.04% stake in Sastasundar Ventures as of September 2021, as per BSE shareholding pattern. Kacholia did not hold any stake in the company in the April-June period.

On the other hand, Microsec Vision Trust One has sold 2,25,000 shares of the company at ₹447 per share on the NSE on Monday, the bulk deal data further showed.

Shares of Sastasundar Ventures hit the 5% upper circuit level in Tuesday's early deals at ₹467 apiece on the BSE. The stock has given multibagger return of over 260% this year (year-to-date or YTD). From ₹125 per share level in early January, Sastasundar Ventures shares have rallied to over ₹460 level.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds around 27 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,630 crore, as per Trendlyne.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.