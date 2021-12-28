The investor has acquired 2,25,000 (2.25 lakh) equity shares in the company at ₹447 per share on the NSE through a bulk deal on December 27, 2021, showed the NSE bulk data. He already holds 3,30,785 shares or 1.04% stake in Sastasundar Ventures as of September 2021, as per BSE shareholding pattern. Kacholia did not hold any stake in the company in the April-June period.