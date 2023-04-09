Multibagger stock secures Robotic Process Automation project from US-based consulting company, scrip up 142% from 52-week-low

Multibagger stock secures Robotic Process Automation project from US-based consulting company, scrip up 142% from 52-week-low3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM IST
- Edvenswa Enterprises Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Edvenswa Tech Inc. in the United States has been awarded a new project in the strategic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) domain with a Big Four Consulting Firm.
Edvenswa Enterprises Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Edvenswa Tech Inc. in the United States has been awarded a new project in the strategic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) domain with a Big Four Consulting Firm. Edvenswa Enterprises Limited (EEL) has launched a targeted initiative to capitalise on the growing demand in global businesses to transform how the workforce productivity is enhanced by enhancing it with digital workforce (Robotic Process Agents) reinforced with AI and also physical Robots to boost on-ground productivity.
