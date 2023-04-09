Multibagger stock secures Robotic Process Automation project from US-based consulting company, scrip up 142% from 52-week-low

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uppuluri Sreenivasa Sreekanth, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company said, “We are pleased to announce that we have secured a contract amidst intense competition, which has established a direct relationship with one of the Big Four consulting firms. Our team has developed an RPA solution tailored to this specific scenario that presents extensive growth opportunities across multiple projects at client locations, as well as similar projects with other clients. Our revenue from this emerging avenue has the potential to reach approximately US$ 2.0 million in the next six quarters". Mr. Ramesh Reddy, the CEO of the Company, expressed further his appreciation for our shareholders' remarkable response and support in the recent rights issue. Addressing the shareholders, he said, “The oversubscription is a clear indication of the trust and confidence that shareholders have in the company and its future prospects. The company remains dedicated to working tirelessly to deliver long-term value to its shareholders and stakeholders, and we assure you that we will continue to uphold this commitment."