Multibagger stock: Servotech Power Systems gains 5% on bagging 1500 EV chargers
In every year since CY20, the stock has delivered a multi-bagger return. In CY20, CY21, and CY22, the stock generated returns of 194%, 247%, and 110.24%, respectively. In the recently concluded CY23, the stock achieved an impressive return of 382%.
Shares of Servotech Power Systems, a leading manufacturer of EV chargers in India, locked into a 5% upper circuit at ₹97.80 apiece in today's session after the company bagged a significant order.
