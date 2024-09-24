Multibagger stock Servotech Power Systems soars 7,500% in 5 years, hits 5% upper circuit on preferential share issuance

Servotech Power Systems shares reached a record high of 191.99 after announcing a fundraising initiative through preferential share issuance. The board approved convertible warrants and amendments to its authorised share capital amid significant stock growth over the past five years.

Pranati Deva
Published24 Sep 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Trade Now
7500% rally in 5 year. Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit and record high on issuance of preferential shares
7500% rally in 5 year. Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit and record high on issuance of preferential shares

Shares of Servotech Power Systems hit their 5 percent upper circuit of 191.99, marking a record high following the company’s announcement of a fundraising initiative via preferential share issuance. The Board of Directors approved the issuance of warrants convertible into equity shares during a meeting held on September 23, 2024.

The decision followed recommendations from the company’s sub-committees and was approved through a postal ballot. In a stock exchange filing, Servotech Power Systems disclosed that the postal ballot notice would be dispatched electronically, with September 20, 2024, as the cut-off date for sending the notice and enabling e-voting for the company's shareholders.

The company has also appointed Debabrata Deb Nath, a practising company secretary, as the scrutiniser to oversee the remote e-voting process. The board also approved amendments to Clause V of its Memorandum of Association, revising the company’s authorised share capital to 50 crore, divided into 50 crore equity shares with a face value of 1 each.

Also Read | Reliance Power share price rises 5% to hit upper circuit

Stock Price Trend

The stock has skyrocketed by over 7,500 percent in the last five years, delivering exceptional multibagger returns. In the last year, the stock surged by around 142 percent, with a year-to-date gain of 112 percent in 2024.

In September alone, the stock climbed about 35 percent, marking its fourth consecutive month of gains. It rose by more than 15 percent in August, 40.3 percent in July, and approximately 11 percent in June. However, the stock experienced volatility earlier in the year, declining by 7.2 percent in May after rising 10.5 percent in April and dropping 22 percent in March. It posted gains of 18.2 percent in January and 9.6 percent in February.

Also Read | This small cap stock rockets 18710% in 11 years, turns ₹1 lakh into ₹2 crore

Other Recent Developments

In another recent development, Servotech Power Systems secured a significant contract from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) to set up 11 DC fast EV charging stations across Karnataka. The contract, signed on September 10, 2024, emphasises the company's growing presence in the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure space.

Under this project, Servotech will install EV charging stations at various Regional Transport Office (RTO) locations, enhancing the availability of charging facilities across the state. The company will oversee every phase of the project, from design to final installation, while adhering to strict safety and performance standards. In addition to manufacturing and testing the charging stations, Servotech will handle all electrical connections and power supply arrangements, ensuring seamless project implementation and providing warranty support.

Also Read | Nandan Denim stock split: Penny stock trades ex-split in 1:10 ratio

Servotech Power Systems has taken strategic steps to enhance its growth trajectory through both fundraising and expansion into the EV charging infrastructure sector. 

The company's initiatives not only bolster its financial standing but also align with the growing demand for electric vehicle support across India. As Servotech continues to innovate and expand its offerings, its stock performance and market position are expected to remain strong in the coming months.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger stock Servotech Power Systems soars 7,500% in 5 years, hits 5% upper circuit on preferential share issuance

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

161.10
01:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
7.15 (4.64%)

GAIL India

223.20
01:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
2.85 (1.29%)

Tata Power

471.30
01:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
16.95 (3.73%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

340.45
01:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
2.25 (0.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

K P R Mill

1,001.50
01:35 PM | 24 SEP 2024
66.3 (7.09%)

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,056.65
01:35 PM | 24 SEP 2024
68.05 (6.88%)

Sapphire Foods India

376.00
01:35 PM | 24 SEP 2024
23.6 (6.7%)

JM Financial

136.40
01:35 PM | 24 SEP 2024
8.45 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.