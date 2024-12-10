Shanti Educational Initiatives share price jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday after the company announced that its board will consider bonus issue of shares later this week. The smallcap stock, Shanti Educational Initiatives share price jumped as much as 4.83% to ₹185.45 apiece on the BSE.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Shanti Educational Initiatives is scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 14.

The company’s board will consider the proposal for issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the company, Shanti Educational Initiatives said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The board will also consider and approve increase in authorized share capital of the company inter alia to accommodate issue of bonus equity shares, it added.

According to Shanti Educational Initiatives’ shareholding pattern at the end of September quarter, the company has a total of 16.10 crore paid-up equity shares. Promoters of the company hold 64.46% stake in the company, while public shareholders hold the remaining 35.54% stake.

Shanti Educational Initiatives share price trend Shanti Educational Initiatives shares have seen a stellar rally of 17% in one week and more than 48% in three months. The small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 178% year-to-date (YTD). In the past three years, Shanti Educational Initiatives stock price has jumped 2,000%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹207.75 apiece on November 30, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹52.01 apiece on March 14, 2024.

The company boasts a market capitalisation of more than ₹2,930 crore on BSE.