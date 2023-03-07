Multibagger stock rallies 400% in 6 months, record date for 1:1 bonus issue and stock split fixed3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Global Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹84.24 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company has typically been in the business of investing in stocks and securities and providing short- and long-term loans. All of the company's financial operations are managed by its group business, M/s. GCM Securities Ltd is a member of the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. During its last closing price on Monday, the stock hit a 5% upper circuit as the Board of Directors of Global Capital Markets announced record date for 1:1 bonus shares and stock split.
