Global Capital Markets Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹84.24 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The company has typically been in the business of investing in stocks and securities and providing short- and long-term loans. All of the company's financial operations are managed by its group business, M/s. GCM Securities Ltd is a member of the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange. During its last closing price on Monday, the stock hit a 5% upper circuit as the Board of Directors of Global Capital Markets announced record date for 1:1 bonus shares and stock split.

Global Capital Markets said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that the “Company has fixed Record date of 16th March 2023 for subdivision in face value of Equity Shares of ₹10/- to ₹1/- each and issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, under Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. The details of the same are as under Scrip Code: 530263 ISIN Code: INE062C01034 Record Date: March 16, 2023 Purpose: Sub-division in Face Value of Equity Shares & Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1."

During Q3FY23, the company posted a net income of ₹15.25 Cr compared to ₹0.53 Cr posted in Q3FY22. The company said its net expenses reached ₹14.46 Cr during the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹0.28 Cr posted during the quarter ended December 2021. Global Capital Markets said its EBIT stood at ₹0.79 Cr during Q3FY23 vs ₹0.25 Cr posted in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net profit reached ₹0.79 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to ₹0.25 Cr posted in the same quarter last year, whereas the EPS of Global Capital Markets reached ₹0.32 during Q3FY23.

On Monday, the shares of Global Capital Markets closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹33.84 apiece level. The stock recorded a volume average of 1,10,368 shares and a deliverable volume average of 77,874 shares. The stock price has climbed from ₹3.80 to the current market price in the previous 5 years, resulting in a multibagger return of 790.53%. In the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹0.53 to the current market price, logging in a multibagger return of 6,284.91%.

The stock price has climbed from Rs. 4.31 to the present market price in the previous year, resulting in a multibagger return of 685.15%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 3.17%, and in the previous six months, the stock price has gained from ₹6.19 to the current market price, representing a 446.69% multibagger return. The stock has gained 21.95% in the past month and 21.51% in the previous five trading sessions.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 (01/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 24.80% below the 1-year high and 792.87% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 5.00% and a public stake of 95.00%.

Vipul Das

