KBS India is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹86.59 Cr and the company deals in the Financial Services sector. In December, the company declared stock split in a 1:10 ratio and in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same, today the Board of Directors of the company has declared a record date.

KBS India said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has fixed Friday, February 24, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) equity share having face value of Rs, 10 (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 1 /- each in the share capital of the Company as approved by the shareholder at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, January 28, 2023."

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 11 February 2023 at 03.00 P.M to discuss financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2022.

The shares of KBS India closed today on the BSE at ₹83.90 apiece level, up by 3.45% from the previous close of ₹81.10. The stock recorded a total volume of 25,159 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 4,892 shares. The stock price climbed from ₹3.99 to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,956.39%. The stock price soared from ₹12.07 to the current market price over the last year, resulting in a multibagger return of 579.78%.

The stock has lost 19.32% YTD, but over the past six months, it has climbed from Rs. 11.95 to the current market price, generating a multibagger return of 586.61%. The stock has declined 15.41% over the last month, but it has gained 2.56% during the past five trading sessions. The shares of KBS India touched a 52-week-high of ₹142.50 on (07/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹10.26 (15/06/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 30.16% and a public shareholding of 69.84%.

