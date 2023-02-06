Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, rallies 500% in 1 year
- KBS India is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹86.59 Cr and the company deals in the financial services sector.
KBS India is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹86.59 Cr and the company deals in the Financial Services sector. In December, the company declared stock split in a 1:10 ratio and in order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same, today the Board of Directors of the company has declared a record date.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×