Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, rallies 500% in 1 year

KBS India said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has fixed Friday, February 24, 2023 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of one (1) equity share having face value of Rs, 10 (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 1 /- each in the share capital of the Company as approved by the shareholder at the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, January 28, 2023."