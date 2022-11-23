Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:2 bonus shares, rallies 200% in 3 years

The pre-bonus share capital is 11,56,36,230 and the post-bonus share capital will be 17,34,54,345. 5,78,18,115 equity shares are proposed to be issued in total as bonus securities. The anticipated date that these bonus shares would be credited or distributed is within two months of the day that the Board Meeting approved them, or by the 9th of January 2023. Precision Wires India Ltd. shares ended trading today at Rs. 103 per share, up Rs. 1.98% from the previous close of Rs. 101 apiece. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 258,596 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 410,413 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 133.08% over the past five years, while the scrip has delivered a multibagger return of 235.61% during the past three years. The stock has appreciated 73.40% over the past year, and it has climbed 43.75% YTD in 2022.