Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:5 stock split, scrip up 100% in 1 year
Akashdeep Metal Industries Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹97.15 Cr and the company deals in the Financial Services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).
Akashdeep Metal Industries Ltd is a small-cap company having a market cap of ₹97.15 Cr and the company deals in the Financial Services sector as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Previous month, the Board of Directors of Akashdeep Metal Industries had declared stock split in a 1:5 ratio. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the same, the company has fixed record date as February 23rd, 2023.
