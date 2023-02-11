Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:5 stock split, scrip up 100% in 1 year

“This is to inform you that members of the Company through Postal Ballot have approved sub- division of Equity Shares of the Company from One (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/-each (Rupees Ten only) into Five (5) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.2/- each (Rupees Two only) fully paid up. In this regard, pursuant to Regulation 42, of the of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby furnish the details of Record Date as February 23rd, 2023," said Akashdeep Metal Industries in a stock exchange filing.