Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:5 stock split, up 321% from 52-week-low2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- A small cap company with a market valuation of ₹579.39 Cr, Medico Remedies Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry.
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹579.39 Cr, Medico Remedies Ltd operates in the pharmaceutical industry. An organisation that manufactures pharmaceutical formulations and specialises in anti-infective Beta-Lactums is Medico Remedies. In the previous month, the company announced that the Board of Directors had considered and approved a 1:5 stock split. The record date for this purpose has been announced based on a meeting held by the company's board of directors today, March 4, 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×