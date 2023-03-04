Multibagger stock sets record date for 1:5 stock split, up 321% from 52-week-low

The shares of Medico Remedies closed on Friday at ₹348.05 apiece level on the NSE, after making a new 52-week-high level of ₹352.50. The stock recorded a net volume average of 1,53,636 shares compared to the 20-Day volume average of 61,964 shares. The stock climbed from a price of ₹121 per share to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 187.64%. The stock went up from ₹100.65 to the current market price in the previous six months, registering a multibagger return of 245.80%. It has gained 7.71% YTD so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹82.60 on (10-Aug-2022), indicating that after marking a fresh 1-year high level on Friday, the stock was seen trading 321.36% above the 1 year low. During Q3FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 73.34% and a public stake of 26.66%.