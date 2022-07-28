Multibagger stock sets record date for 150% dividend, takes the yield to 2.18%

The Board of Directors of the company have said today in a regulatory filing that the 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB) will be held on Thursday 25th Day of August 2022 at 10.30 A.M. The Board said that the 66th AGM will be held “To declare a Dividend of ₹15/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be paid on or before September 20, 2022 from the date of declaration, to those Members whose names appear on the Register of Members in respect of shares held in physical form as well as in respect of shares held in electronic form as per the details received from the depositories for this purpose as at the close of the business hours on Thursday, August 18, 2022."