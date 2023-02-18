Multibagger stock sets record date for 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split

Captain Pipes said in a stock exchange filing that “we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Thursday, 02nd March, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for the following matters, subject to the approval of shareholders in upcoming EGM to be held on Thursday, 23rd February, 2023: 1. Sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 10 (ten) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up. 2. Issue of 2 (two) Bonus Shares for every 1 (one) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company."