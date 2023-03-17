Multibagger stock sets record date for 24:100 bonus share, up 750% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Growington Ventures India Ltd operates in the commercial services industry and has a market capitalization of ₹133.13 Cr.
Small-cap firm Growington Ventures India Ltd operates in the commercial services industry and has a market capitalization of ₹133.13 Cr. One of the top importers of fresh fruits from India is the firm. The Board of Directors has authorised the issuance of bonus shares in a 24:100 ratio in the month of February 2023. The record date has been established to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the same purpose.
