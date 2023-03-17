Small-cap firm Growington Ventures India Ltd operates in the commercial services industry and has a market capitalization of ₹133.13 Cr. One of the top importers of fresh fruits from India is the firm. The Board of Directors has authorised the issuance of bonus shares in a 24:100 ratio in the month of February 2023. The record date has been established to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the same purpose.

“Please note that the Members of the Company have approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 24 (Twenty Four) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each, for every 100 (Hundred) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each, existing Equity Share held by the Members and that the Bonus Shares so distributed shall, for all purpose, be treated as an increase in the paid-up capital of the Company. We further wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved and fixed 25th March, 2023 as the Record Date [or the purpose deciding the Members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the Bonus Shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalization of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the Company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each, credited as fully paid-up to the holders of the Equity Shares of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members on the Record Date of 25th March, 2023. The fully paid-up Bonus Shares shall be distributed to the Members of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members as on 25th March, 2023, of the Company," said Growington Ventures India in a stock exchange filing.

In FY22 the company generated a net revenue of ₹1.66 Cr compared to ₹1.23 Cr in FY21. The company said its net expenses stood at ₹1.62 Cr in FY22 compared to ₹1.12 Cr in FY21. Growington Ventures India recorded a net loss of ₹-0.03 Cr in PAT during FY22 compared to a net profit of ₹0.08 Cr in FY21. The company's EPS turned negative at ₹-0.05 in FY22 compared to ₹0.14 in FY21.

The shares of Growington Ventures India closed today on the BSE at ₹103.84 apiece level, up by 0.30% from the previous close of ₹103.53. The stock recorded a total volume average of 32,500 shares and a deliverable volume average of 20,000 shares or 61.54%. The stock has rallied 750.41% in the last 1 year and on a YTD basis it has rallied 55.77% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹107.62 on (03/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹11.71on (31/03/2022).

