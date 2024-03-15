Multibagger stock sets record date for 6:11 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split
Multibagger small-cap stock has fixed 27th March 2024 as the record date for bonus shares and stock split
Bonus shares, stock split record date: Lorenzini Apparels share price has registered a whopping return in 2024. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹390 crore has surged from ₹239.50 to ₹380 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 60 percent appreciation in this time. In the last one year, this small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders as it has risen to the tune of 350 percent in this time. This multibagger stock is in the news today as the board of directors of the small-cap company has fixed 27th March 2024 as the record date for finalizing eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares and stock split. The company has declared bonus shares in a 6:11 ratio whereas the board has declared a stock split in a 1:10 ratio.
