Multibagger stock sets record date for buyback, sales jump 26% in Q2FY23

The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with the SEBI circular bearing reference number CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held on October 21, 2022, has considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 2,40,000 (Two Lakhs Forty Thousand) fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) ("Equity Shares" and such buyback "Buyback") from all shareholders/ beneficial owners of the Equity Shares of the Company, including promoters and members of the promoter group, through the "tender offer" route, using mechanism for acquisition of shares through stock exchange as prescribed under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "Buyback Regulations") and such other circulars or notifications issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, at a price of INR 3,750/- (Indian Rupees Three Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty only) per Equity Share ("Buyback Offer Price"), payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 90,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Ninety Crores only), excluding expenses to be incurred for the Buyback viz. brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges ("Buyback Offer Size"). The resultant Equity Shares to be bought back at the Buyback Offer Price are 2,40,000 Equity Shares, representing 1.16% of the total Equity Shares in the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the date of the Board Meeting and as on March 31,2022. The Buyback Offer Size represents 9.57% and 9.86% of the aggregate of the Company's fully paid-up capital and free reserves as per the latest standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the Company, respectively, as on March 31, 2022. In terms of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, November 4, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the Buyback."