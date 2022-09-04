A mid-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 8,626.24 crore, Poly Medicure Ltd. operates in the hospital industry. Medical device manufacturer Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) specialises in producing medical equipment. There are 5 production units for the firm in India. There are three facilities in Faridabad, one each in Jaipur and Haridwar, and three facilities abroad. Three facilities: one completely owned subsidiary in China, one joint venture in Egypt, and one facility in Italy. The Board of Directors of the firm has declared the record date for the purpose of the final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each on the equity shares of the company for the FY 2021–22.

On Saturday, the Board of Directors of the company said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Monday, 19th September, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of Members to the Final Dividend of ₹2 .50/- per equity share on the face value of ₹5/- each on the equity shares of the Company for the FY 2021-22. If the final dividend as recommended by the board of directors is approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, payment of such dividend subject to deduction of tax at source will be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting."

The shares of Poly Medicure Ltd closed on Friday at ₹903.00 apiece, down by 3.26% from the previous close of ₹933.40. The stock price has risen from ₹32.59 as of 9th December 2011 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,670.79% which also represents a CAGR of 35.48% approx. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 338.19%, and an approximate CAGR of 34.52%. The company has produced a multibagger return of 371.44% over the past three years, but in the past year, it has dropped 5.82% and YTD it has fallen 6.03% in 2022.

On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,078.00 on (29-November-2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹651.10 on (26-May-2022) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 16.23% below the high and 38.68% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter holding of 53.34% which is a QoQ growth of 8.68% compared to the promoter holding of 44.66% recorded in the quarter ended March. In fact, the promoter holding is much higher than its peers such as Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare, Aster DM Health, and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd.