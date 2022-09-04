Multibagger stock sets record date for dividend, promoter holding up 8.68% QoQ2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- A mid-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 8,626.24 crore, Poly Medicure Ltd. operates in the hospital industry
A mid-cap company with a market worth of Rs. 8,626.24 crore, Poly Medicure Ltd. operates in the hospital industry. Medical device manufacturer Poly Medicure Limited (POLYMED) specialises in producing medical equipment. There are 5 production units for the firm in India. There are three facilities in Faridabad, one each in Jaipur and Haridwar, and three facilities abroad. Three facilities: one completely owned subsidiary in China, one joint venture in Egypt, and one facility in Italy. The Board of Directors of the firm has declared the record date for the purpose of the final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share on the face value of ₹5 each on the equity shares of the company for the FY 2021–22.