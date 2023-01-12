Multibagger stock sets record date for rights issue, up 160% in 1 year of IPO

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has considered and approved 1. Rights Issue Size- The Board has decided and fixed Rs. 4985.87 Lakhs as the Rights Issue Size. 2. Number of Rights Shares- 29,85,550 Equity Shares. 3. Rights Issue Price- Rs. 167/- Per Equity Share (Including Re. 157/- Premium per share) 4. Record Date- Fixed the Record Date on Tuesday, 17th January 2023 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to apply for the Issue. 5. Terms of Payment- The Issue Price of Rs. 167/- per Rights Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 157/- Per Rights Equity Share) shall be payable at the time of application. 6. The Board has approved the Letter of Offer, Abridged Prospectus. 7. We wish to inform you that the Board has considered and approved the appointment of various intermediaries for the Proposed Rights issue of the Company."